Report: Salary cap set at $177.2 million

Posted by Charean Williams on March 5, 2018, 7:06 PM EST
Getty Images

NFL teams now know what they have to spend.

The NFL salary cap has been set at $177.2 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Teams were informed of the number Monday.

The NFL projected a range of $174.2 million to $178.1 million for the cap in December, and recently there were thoughts it would be at least $178 million and could exceed $179 million.

The $177.2 million number still is a healthy increase from the $168 million last season.

The NFL and NFLPA negotiate the salary cap number.

14 responses to “Report: Salary cap set at $177.2 million

  2. Raising the cap won’t help teams that have cap problems because other teams have more money to spend on free agents too. It helps players though.

  6. I CAN’T Wait for Leveon Bell to hit the open market and get nothing compared to what he wants. So funny for a man thats one strike away from a major suspension to be so demanding. Hey bro your position is not in high demand nor your character!! Just retire loser!!

  9. The Packers will take care of Rodgers (as they should,) and will be just fine.

  11. This marks the 5th consecutive year that the NFL salary cap has gone up by $10 million or more.

    The salary cap was “just” $123 million in 2013 and now it’s $54.2 million higher.

    Gotta keep things like this in mind with the new huge QB deals. Percentage of cap changes quickly, at least is has the past 5 seasons.

    Signing a QB to a huge deal back in 2012 or 2013, the team wasn’t hamstrung paying so much to a QB as the team continued to receive another $10 million or so each year to pay for other players.

    Now, if/when the cap slows or doesn’t go up in a year, then things will get dicey in a hurry.

    It seems as if teams take into account the fact that the cap is going to rise when going out and signing players. And in the recent past, it’s been that way.

    Will be interesting to watch going forward, folks cord cutting, the 4 letter network losing subscribers etc.

    The cap can’t continue going up indefinitely…

  12. Think about it in slightly different terms, loyal NFL fan: what they’re deciding is how much deeper into your wallet they’re gonna cut this year. Did you ever notice that this figure (and everything cost-related about being an NFL fan) escalates faster than your own paycheck, or just about anything else (other than perhaps cable TV rates, another matter entirely)? This can’t continue forever. At what point do they hit a wall? The way the league is being run nowadays, I’d say sooner than later. You will already see a decline in season ticket renewals this year, following all those empty seats last year. Many of those were disgusted season ticket holders who simply quit showing up. How many of them will be renewing those tickets?

