Report: Salary cap set at $177.2 million

NFL teams now know what they have to spend.

The NFL salary cap has been set at $177.2 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Teams were informed of the number Monday.

The NFL projected a range of $174.2 million to $178.1 million for the cap in December, and recently there were thoughts it would be at least $178 million and could exceed $179 million.

The $177.2 million number still is a healthy increase from the $168 million last season.

The NFL and NFLPA negotiate the salary cap number.