Sam Shields visiting Rams and Browns, as he hopes to resume career

Getty Images

Former Packers cornerback Sam Shields hasn’t played in nearly two years, but he’s not ready to give up.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Shields wants to resume his career and is visiting the Browns as he begins checking with teams.

Shields’ last game was in Week One in 2016, when he suffered a concussion that eventually landed him on injured reserve.

The Packers released him last February, and he served a two-game suspension while not playing after he was busted for marijuana possession.

Shields has said he wants to continue playing, but it might be hard to convince a team to take a chance on him, given his medical file.

UPDATE 3:28 p.m. ET: According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Shields is also visiting the Rams tomorrow, before going to Cleveland later this week.