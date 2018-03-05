Still no decision from Gronkowski on his future

Getty Images

A month and a day after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski declined to commit to another year of football, there’s still no answer as to whether he’ll play in 2018. There’s still no answer because, apparently, there’s still no decision.

Peter King of SI.com reports that Gronkowski hasn’t made a decision, and that he’s in no hurry to make one.

This meshes with Friday’s comments from agent Drew Rosenhaus on PFT Live. Rosenhaus, who represents Gronkowski, said there’s no timetable for making a decision (which means there’s no decision, and that Gronk apparently isn’t rushing to decide).

None of this changes the fact that the Patriots need to know. They need to know before deciding next week whether to keep Martellus Bennett. They need to know before deciding whether to enter the chase for free agents like Jimmy Graham. They need to know before deciding whether to draft a tight end, and if so in which round.