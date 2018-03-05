Texans dispute report regarding lack of interest in free agents who protested

Getty Images

The Texans have reacted strongly to a Houston Chronicle report regarding the team’s potential lack of interest in free agents who protested during the national anthem.

“A recent report that suggests the Houston Texans would not sign a player who has protested in support of social justice issues is categorically false and without merits,” the team said in a statement posted by Texans P.R. director Amy Palcic on Twitter. “The Texans ownership, coaching, personnel, and executive staff sign and hire employees based on talent, character and fit within our organization.”

The report from Jerome Solomon of the Chronicle cited a pair of unnamed agents who claimed that the “word is the Texans aren’t interested” in any players who participated in protests. The report was picked up by various outlets, including SportsBusiness Daily.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the first player to protest, has found himself shunned by the NFL. It will be interesting to see whether other players who protested experience similar difficulties if/when they are looking for work, starting with 49ers safety Eric Reid, a looming free agent who supported Kaepernick and who has spoken out against the deal struck by some of the players with the NFL.