Aldon Smith turns himself in to San Francisco police

Getty Images

Former 49ers and Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has been taken into custody by San Francisco police.

According to multiple reports, Smith turned himself in to police on Tuesday afternoon after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday. Smith faces charges of domestic violence, assault with great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism of less than $400. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Smith is accused of assaulting his fiancée last weekend and leaving the scene before police officers arrived on the scene. Smith’s fiancée said on Monday that Smith had checked himself into a rehab facility and that she is “scared for his life with his addiction.”

Smith was released by the Raiders on Monday. He last appeared in an NFL game during the 2015 season and has been suspended by the league since November of that year.