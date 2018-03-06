Bears use transition tag on Kyle Fuller

Getty Images

The Bears decided to play tag, but not in the normal way.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are using the transition tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller.

The transition tag will pay Fuller $12.971 million for one year, and the Bears would have the right to match any offer he gets on the open market. But if he leaves, they get no compensation.

To franchise tag him would have cost $14.975 million.

Even though they have plenty of cap room, the Bears didn’t want to commit that much to him, and now have the right to have someone else do the long-term negotiating for them.

Fuller, their 2014 first-rounder, had a strong year last year, but apparently didn’t want to commit to a long-term deal this year.