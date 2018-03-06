Bills sign Chris Ivory

Getty Images

It didn’t take running back Chris Ivory long to find a new job.

Ivory is signing with the Bills, according to multiple reports.

The Jaguars cut Ivory last month, and since he was released he’s available to sign now, rather than wait until the start of the league year next week. He had visited the Browns in addition to the Bills.

Ivory showed a lot of promise early in his career with the Saints and became a 1,000-yard rusher in 2015 with the Jets. But after signing with the Jaguars in 2016 he never became their starter and averaged less than four yards a carry in both of his seasons in Jacksonville.

Now Ivory will serve as the backup for LeSean McCoy in an offense that figures to be run-heavy once again.