Billy Price had surgery, expected to be ready for training camp

It might have been an incomplete pec tear, but Ohio State center Billy Price needed a complete surgical procedure.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Price had surgery today after last week’s weightlifting injury at the Scouting Combine. #asexpected, the surgery was deemed successful.

Price was hoping to avoid surgery after he hurt himself during his third rep of the 225-pound bench press last week in Indianapolis.

He’s looking at a four-month recovery, which should put him in line to participate in training camp.

Projected as a possible first-round pick, teams will now have to consider the surgery and his recovery when weighing their options.