Brent Celek isn’t retiring

Getty Images

The Eagles are expected to lose tight end Trey Burton once free agency opens next week, but they won’t have to replace Brent Celek on the roster unless that’s their choice.

There has been chatter since the Super Bowl that Celek might retire rather than play a 12th NFL season in 2018. Adam Caplan of ESPN reported on Tuesday that Celek would continue playing and Celek confirmed it to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer a short time later.

Celek has a $4 million salary and a $5 million cap charge for the 2018 season. The Eagles would get $4 million of that cap space back if they decide to release Celek.

Celek played 38 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 38 percent of their special teams snaps last season. He caught 13 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown as a complement to Zach Ertz at the position. They are the only two tight ends under contract for next season who saw time for the Eagles in 2017.