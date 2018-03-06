Comments from Stephen Ross won’t be helpful in the Colin Kaepernick grievance

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross won an award last night. He also likely earned himself a ticket to testify in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance.

The comments from Ross regarding anthem protests, which he supported until it became politically problematic, fit the narrative that Kaepernick, the face of the anthem protests, is bad for business. And because he’s bad for business, he has had no further business opportunities, even as a guy who has never thrown more than 14 touchdown passes in any NFL season has missed most of two years due to a devastating knee injury gets consideration for a starting job.

Collusion doesn’t have to involve a secret meeting among 32 billionaires. Collusion can happen when the one body that holds all 32 teams together — the league office — sends a consistent message to all teams that may otherwise be interested in Kaepernick.

If it has become bad for business, in the estimation of Stephen Ross, to support anthem protests, has it been bad for business to embrace Kaepernick? That’s what Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, will be trying to prove based on text messages, emails, and testimony. Unforced errors like the one offered up by Stephen Ross on Monday night will serve only to make that job easier.

32 responses to “Comments from Stephen Ross won’t be helpful in the Colin Kaepernick grievance

  1. Ross is taking time out from his full time job of figuring out ways for multi-national companies to pay less tax to the country he loves so much.

  3. All fine and dandy except while you can rail on and on about your 1st Amendment right to protest, you don’t have a 1st amendment right to protest at work without ramifications. But hey, keep beating the drum for Capt Anti-America

  4. Or maybe most billionaires are smart enough to know that this kneeling and protest crap is bad for business. You think then it would be collusion because it’s common business sense.

  5. So because Ross doesn’t want to hire a problem child with moderate talent, doesn’t mean there is collusion. The media just needs to let this go. Lets just keep politics out of Football.

  6. ” keep beating the drum for Capt Anti-America” Since when is standing up for injustice and trying to make the treatment of our citizens by public officials equal considered anti-American. Isn’t that pretty much what this country was founded on? Most of these guys put huge chunks of money into helping their communities, millions of bucks. Why are they so hated for it? They’ve spoken to veterans and made clear they are supportive of troops. They just want to be treated alike . . .

  7. Only those who have never signed the front of a check would side with Kaepernick, those who want everything given to them.

  8. So you think it’s collusion because a bunch of billionaires realized through common sense that it’s bad for business to hire a substandard guy with a lot of off-field baggage to play the most important position on their team?

    Where’s that law degree from again?

  9. even as a guy who has never thrown more than 14 touchdown passes in any NFL season has missed most of two years due to a devastating knee injury gets consideration for a starting job.
    —————————————

    Sigh….. Teddy Bridgewater was thrown to the wolves his rookie year when Cassell was hurt in 2014. He played well enough in an offense totally built around Peterson to keep the starting job going in to 2015. The next year he managed that team built around defense and running the ball with a terrible offensive line to 11-5 and a division title. A kicker cost him a playoff win in his second year in the league. He did what he was told and developed the way they wanted him to. 2016 was going to be his offense and then the knee happened. He is a pocket passer that can read a defense and escape pressure with his feet. Kaepernick is a one read and go with no accuracy. Comparing those two guys has no basis in reality.

  10. It doesn’t necessarily involve collusion to be blackballed. Sometimes common business sense takes over. These guys either inherited their $ or earned it but either way, to stay on top requires smart business decisions. Each one was smart enough to know. Or at least had someone whispering in their ear.

    Ross lives (his team, anyway,) in a Cuban dominated city. You really think it’s bad for business for him to be anti Kaepernick? You’re allowed to believe in the message and not the messenger, btw. The messenger went a bit too far. Of course he was blackballed. He IS bad for business.

    Proving collusion? Don’t we keep hearing from veterans who are cut “It’s a business”. Over and over by both sides. So winning helps business but making money is the ultimate goal in any business.

    The only owner who really said anything was Biscotti and so what? He asked HIS employers (the fans and those who buy ads) if CK was good or bad for business. They answered him.

    There is no way he is going to be able to prove collusion.

    PS: He is not a top 32 QB. Maybe top 64. But bottom feeders get spit out for messing with the business.

  11. Kapernick is not winning his grievance. It isn’t happening. And by suing the league he will never play another down in the NFL.

  12. And where is the ‘one message’ from the league office in Ross’s statement ?
    This is not even thin……it doesn’t exist.
    Quote:
    “Collusion doesn’t have to involve a secret meeting among 32 billionaires. Collusion can happen when the one body that holds all 32 teams together — the league office — sends a consistent message to all teams that may otherwise be interested in Kaepernick.”

  13. Let it go all the way to the Supreme Court, where whatever ridiculous grievance Krapernick may have will be struck down.

  14. PS:

    1 (I don’t want him) X 32 = 32 (no jobs available)

    Is NOT collusion. 32 individual decisions. And you are NOT protected under the 1st Amendment in the workplace, so no civil rights violation (or whatever that falls under).

    = Dismissed

    I wonder if the League will send their lawyer’s fees to Kaep, ’cause it’s gonna be way more than 2 mill. Cheaper to pay him off? Not in the long run…

  15. Kaep could win and still lose.

    1. assume he and his legal team are collecting enough info to go to court (fees, fees, and more fees)

    2. assume that they go to court (meaning that any settlement offer from the league is rejected). fees, fees, and more fees.

    3. assume that not all teams are happy with their QB situation after the draft, a veteran QB gets hurt, etc. Suppose someone invites Kaepernick in for a tryout, on the premise that we didn’t need a QB before our guy got hurt. Does Kaep show up (knowing that it weakens his case)? Or does he decline (making the whole thing about something other than playing football)?

    4. assume we get past all of that, and Kaep wins the case. He still has to collect. Ask Donald Trump how much he collected from the NFL in his USFL battle.

    In a league where Tannehill, Wentz, Watson, Rodgers, Bridgewater, et al missed significant time last year, odds are that other QBs will have injury troubles this year. Having Kaep in for a tryout makes more sense in the preseason than trying to bring him (or any other “off the street” replacement candidate) to cover for a late-season injury.

  16. savethebs says:

    It would be hilarious if Kaep wins this case.
    ————————————————

    Kaepernick has a better chance of resuming his NFL career. And that’s never happening.

  17. —” Since when is standing up for injustice and trying to make the treatment of our citizens by public officials equal considered anti-American. “–

    When you base your entire argument on B.S. and a false narrative. This whole thing was born out of Ferguson and the fictitious ‘Hands up, Don’t shoot’ narrative that BLM started. it was a lie then, it’s a lie now. There are cases of Police impropriety of course but the to suggest it’s an epidemic is absurd. Even more absurd to suggest it’s race related. No evidence or statistics suggests anything remotely close. Oh and when you are using your platform to propagate a lie while wearing a Fidel Castro or Che Guevara shirt with Pig cop socks……you’re Anti-American

  18. craniator says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:56 am
    Let it go all the way to the Supreme Court, where whatever ridiculous grievance Krapernick may have will be struck down.
    ———————————
    The Supreme Court only hears less than 100 cases out of 8,000 every year. You think they’ll actually rule in favor of Kaepernick, let alone consider his case?

  20. This whole ‘protest’ fiasco should’ve been blamed on Goodell, the ‘upscale’Augusta National Golf Club Member. He did nothing to stop these protests from the beginning. Players were/are ‘using’ the NFL trademark to voice their social issues. Fans are sick of it. Goodell is afraid of the players and NFLPA. This issue combine with allowing teams to ‘relocate’ willy-nilly should have prevented any contract extention. But he got it anyway.

  21. As a business owner, I’d like to believe that I have the right not to hire someone who I think will alienate 2/3 of my customers.

    Sorry, but I don’t care about his right to protest if it hurts my bottom line. He can do that on some other employer’s time.

  22. Ross is within his rights as a business owner to say that his players will be standing this year. He is also within his rights to punish them if they don’t.

    When it comes to that, while they have the right to protest and be protected from the government doing anything to them, there is no such protection for them under the 1st amendment when dealing with private or publicly held enterprise. If I remember correctly, there isn’t any protection under the CBA either.

    Anyway, this was a statement by an owner about his employees of which Kap isn’t. How is that a proof of collusion? In fact, it could be said that after the agreement by the NFL with the one group of players that once that money was allocated, that the protest would stop. If that is the case, then protesting players would be in breach of the agreement.

    So again, how would this help Kap who wasn’t at any point mentioned except by the media?

  23. It was reported this morning on MSN that the military warned the NFL about him before signing him.

  24. savethebs says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:30 am
    It would be hilarious if Kaep wins this case.

    ———

    A team should offer Kaep a job for $1 and use him as a tackling dummy for the practice squad.

  25. The Ravens have needed support at the QB position this past year or so, and considering they are coached by the brother of the guy who had Kaepernick at his very best – and before he knelt/sat during the national anthem – their decision not to kick the tyres on him is much more telling than the media would have you think.

    There was talk that he wasn’t much of a team player, and perhaps teams don’t view him as a supportive backup QB. There must be several examples in the history of the NFL where teams have bypassed signing a QB because they didn’t think he would fit their need for a backup or short term starter.

  28. Ross never said players cannot protest. He said they can’t during he National Anthem whic is his right as an employer. This is non News. When something affects the bottom line you do not need collusion to recognize a bad Apple. I’d Kaep had any talent he would be on a roster. All Kaep is doing is creating Havoc and he knows he is. I imagine through Ross several businesses he employs a lot of minorities

