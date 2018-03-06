Curran: Does Belichick have any voices of dissent?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
Getty Images

As the nagging sense of something negative in New England continues to fester, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston offers up a possible theory. Curran questions whether Belichick is back in the same place where he was in 2009, when there weren’t enough voices of dissent in his ear.

It’s important for anyone in a position of power and influence to have one or more lieutenants who are willing and able to raise real questions about whether a planned course of action could be a mistake. When Curran presented the issue directly to Belichick after the Ravens splattered the Patriots in the wild-card round in the 2009 season, Belichick agreed with the importance of having people like that around.

“There’s a point in time where you reach a point or you have a relationship and you feel more comfortable saying things that you just wouldn’t have said — even with that guy — a few years earlier,” Belichick said at the time. “I definitely get where you’re at on that and I mean, I understand that.”

Currently, who’s in position to provide frank, candid objection to the things Belichick wants to do? Who was there to tell him that perhaps he should try to get more than a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo? Who was there to tell Belichick that maybe Malcolm Butler should get a chance to play during the second half of a Super Bowl in which the Patriots had a hard time stopping the Philadelphia offense with the other seven defensive backs who collectively weren’t getting it done?

Curran’s column shares a quote from Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who said last year that Belichick has explained that, at this point in his career, he wants to coach players he likes, players he wants to be around. Has Belichick extended that same attitude to anyone who possibly would scrutinize and criticize Belichick’s ideas to the point that he doesn’t want to be around them?

As the Patriots try to regroup after a season that ended in a sense of failure, it’s important to wonder whether Belichick has those voices who are able to steer him away from circumstances that could lead to future failures.

14 responses to “Curran: Does Belichick have any voices of dissent?

  2. At what point does he just get your benefit of the doubt? What a bunch of a garbage and pure speculation.

  4. Old and busted: Belichick is at odds with Brady and Kraft
    New hotness: Belichick has nobody who disagrees with him

  5. An Unsuccessful season? Conference champ, #1 seed, and a Super Bowl appearance. So 30 teams had bad seasons? What would you call the Browns season?

  6. If being within a chance to tie in the Super Bowl til the final second against a team that clearly outplayed you is failure, I’d hate to see what Florio considers not making the playoffs.

  7. If Patricia truly is a pushover with no backbone to push back, as in what’s implied in bringing up Butler, Detroit is going to be in trouble.
    But I find this hard to believe.

  8. 5 times SB champion as a head coach
    2 times SB champion as a defensive coordinator
    3 times coach of the year

    You don’t question the football decisions of someone with that kind of resume. Belichick is the undisputed GOAT. From the Seth Wickersham article, we learned Belichick was ready to move on from a 40 year old Brady and start a new era with Garoppolo. There is little doubt now that the Patriots had about the same chance of winning SB 52 with Garoppolo as they did with Brady. Possibly even a better chance if you compare the performance of both QBs against common opponent, the Jaguars. So Belichick was proven right and if the Patriots go on to not win another SB with Brady he will be further vindicated.

    #InBelichickWeTrust

  9. We will now be told by the cacophony of fools and idiots that Belichick is the worst coach ever, Brady is a horrible QB, and the Pats are a terrible team.

    Lolz

  11. aarons444 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    This sack of Rome will be glorious.

    ——–

    Keep hoping little guy…..someday it will actually be true….

  13. I think the speculation on Jimmy G. Is silly. Belichick probably thought Brady was in his last year (Gisele was going on talk shows saying that Tom had multiple concussions) and that is why they held on to Jimmy. When it became clear that Tom was not retiring, they had to move Jimmy G.

  14. aarons444 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    This sack of Rome will be glorious.
    ———————

    What are you going to do with all of that free time?

