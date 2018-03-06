DeMarcus Lawrence: I have chance to “break the bank” next year

Getty Images

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t waste any time signing the franchise tag the Cowboys used on Monday, so his $17.1 million salary is guaranteed for the 2018 season.

That salary could change if the Cowboys and Lawrence strike a long-term deal, but it doesn’t sound like Lawrence will be sweating that too much. While talking to Jane Slater of NFL Media on Monday night, Lawrence sounded like he’s prepared to play out this year before trying for a bigger deal in 2019.

“I feel like they have given me the opportunity to really break the bank next year,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence vowed to “work my butt off” in order to improve the chances of that happening and another year like he had in 2017 would make that a likely outcome. Lawrence missed seven games to suspension and injury in 2016 and, in the event he doesn’t sign a multi-year deal, another full year leading the way up front for Dallas’ defense would leave him well-positioned for a big payday a year from now.