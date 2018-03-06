Deshazor Everett signs multi-year extension

Getty Images

Deshazor Everett won’t be leaving Washington this offseason.

Everett was set to be a restricted free agent after completing his third season with the Redskins, but the team announced on Tuesday that he has agreed to a multi-year deal instead. No financial terms were announced.

Everett signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has played 41 games over his three years in Washington. He made the first eight starts of his career during the 2017 season and ended the year with 62 tackles and a forced fumble. In addition to his defensive work, Everett also saw the third-most special teams snaps last season.

In addition to announcing the Everett extension, the Redskins also announced that running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Kenny Hilliard and tackle Kevin Bowen have been waived.