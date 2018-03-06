Emmanuel Sanders joins in the Kirk Cousins recruitment

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has been actively recruiting quarterback Kirk Cousins to Denver for weeks. Running back C.J. Anderson has gotten in on the act as well. Now, one of the players who would benefit most from Cousins’ presence has begun making the pitch.

“The [Cousins] to [Demaryius Thomas] and myself combination would be dangerous!!” Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders said Tuesday on Twitter.

The Broncos reportedly are one of the four finalists for Cousins’ services. However, Broncos president of football operations and G.M. John Elway typically doesn’t like to overpay, and it could be very expensive to get Cousins.

The Broncos still have 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch under contract, as well as 2017 seventh-rounder Chad Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. A.J. McCarron and Case Keenum also could be free-agent options for the Broncos, coming considerably cheaper than Cousins would be.

Then there’s the No. 1 free agent in the PFT top 100 list of looming free agents. Yes, Drew Brees is expected to re-sign with the Saints. Until he does, however, he’s in play. And the Broncos should be in play for Brees, who’d bring Peyton Manning-style gravitas to the locker room.