Five franchise tags, one transition tag handed out before deadline

Getty Images

The deadline for teams to use franchise and transition tags on impending free agents passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday with six of them handed out.

Six teams opted to use the tags this year. Five of them went for franchise tags and one transition tag was also used before the deadline passed. The players who received the tag are:

Running back Le'Veon Bell, Steelers – It’s the second year in a row that Bell has gotten the tag, which comes with a $14.5 million salary this year. Bell sat out all of the offseason last year and has talked about sitting out the entire 2018 season, although it will likely be some time before we know if he has any intention of actually doing so.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Dolphins – Landry has signed his tender, which guarantees a salary of just over $15.9 million for the coming season. He’s also reportedly been given the right to help facilitate a trade, so he may not wind up in Miami when the season starts.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys – Lawrence has also signed his tender. He said on Monday that he’s grateful for the opportunity to “break the bank” next year, which suggests he may wind up playing out the year with the $17.1 million salary mandated by the tag.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah, Lions – Ansah’s tag carries the same $17.1 million salary that Lawrence is now set to make. He has not signed the tender at this point, however.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner, Rams – After tagging cornerback Trumaine Johnson the last two years, the Rams chose to tag Joyner over wide receiver Sammy Watkins. He has not signed the $11.2 million tender.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller, Bears – The Bears opted for the transition tag, which calls for Fuller to make $12.9 million if he does not work out a long-term deal. It also gives the Bears the right to match other offers for his services, but does not come with the compensation of two first-round picks afforded by the franchise tag.