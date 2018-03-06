Jaguars have tag decision to make on Allen Robinson

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed quarterback Blake Bortles to a three-year extension last month that dropped his 2018 cap hit to $10 million and opened up money to spend on other players.

One player who could be a beneficiary of that space and a benefit to Bortles on the field is wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson is set for free agency after missing almost all of last season with a torn ACL and there’s been speculation that the Jaguars could use the franchise tag to ensure the 24-year-old sticks around Jacksonville.

Tuesday is the deadline to use the tag, which comes with a salary of $15.982 million for the 2018 season, and John Oehser of the Jaguars’ website calls it “unlikely” that the Jaguars will do so. That doesn’t mean they won’t try to bring him back, but does suggest that the team is uncomfortable with that much financial commitment to a player coming off a serious injury that didn’t interfere with them from winning the AFC South.

The Jaguars also have wide receiver Marqise Lee and cornerback Aaron Colvin set for free agency, so there are a variety of ways to spend money while trying to maintain continuity on the roster. If that’s the choice, Robinson may be moving on once March 14 arrives.