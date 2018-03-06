Jordan Matthews confident of his value in free agency

Getty Images

Bills receiver Jordan Matthews is confident some team will see him as a No. 1 receiver.

He hits free agency coming off a season when he made only 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown. Matthews points to his injuries as a reason for the decline in production, which limited him to 10 games, including seven starts.

“I had two surgeries this off-season on my ankle and knee,” Matthews said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think people will go back to my tape with the Eagles and know that I was trending as a No. 1 receiver before all the injuries.”

Matthews actually underwent three surgeries last season. He had thumb surgery in early October. In December, Matthews went back underneath the knife for surgeries on his left knee and right ankle.

Matthews was productive in three seasons in Philadelphia, making 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns, so his market value will prove interesting.