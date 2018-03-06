Josh Allen’s college coach heaps praise on him

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 6, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
The coach who knows Josh Allen best has no doubts at all that he’s going to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said on PFT Live that Allen can throw on the run like no other quarterback.

“His biggest attribute is his ability to extend plays with his legs and then be able to get the ball in different places while he’s moving. When a quarterback can roll to his left and then throw the ball 60-some yards on a rope, that really stresses a defense,” Bohl said.

Bohl previously coached Carson Wentz at North Dakota State, and he said Allen has the same competitive streak. Bohl noted that Allen had an injured throwing shoulder but still led Wyoming to a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Potato Bowl.

“He’s an ultra-competitive guy. The fact that he chose to play in our bowl game, that says a lot about his competitive nature,” Bohl said.

Bohl said every NFL team that needs a quarterback has already reached out to him, and many NFL personnel people have visited Wyoming. He’s telling those teams the same things privately that he says publicly: Allen is for real.

14 responses to “Josh Allen’s college coach heaps praise on him

  1. This is shocking. Usually college coaches have nothing but bad things to say about their kids who are in the draft. This kid must be the real deal

  2. The comparisons between Josh Allen and Carson Wentz are lazy, based mainly on size, maturation rate, and level of college competition.

    They’re both big and athletic, but Wentz looks lean and strong in his frame (6’5″, 237) while Allen looks like he’s already as filled out as he can be in his (6’4″, 237). Sure, they both bloomed late, but Wentz dominated his FCS foes while Allen didn’t. And Allen doesn’t seem to have the same off-the-charts intangibles that Wentz does.

    Allen will surely benefit from Wentz being way less of a “project” than most analysts expected. But there are indicators with Allen that he’s going to need more help than Wentz needed to succeed right away.

  3. Funny Ryan Leaf story showing that your old coaches don’t ALWAYS sing your praises: Around the time he was taken second behind Peyton and was headed to being a bust a writer went to a big college career and became the second pick in the draft without his old high school getting excited AT ALL while most guy’s doing half that have a veritable trophy room back at their high school and the weight room named after them. That alone should have said something to any scouts bothering to check up on him.

  4. This was so unexpected. Most college coaches dump on the guys they recruited to play for them.

  5. Funny Ryan Leaf story showing that your old coaches don’t ALWAYS sing your praises: Around the time he was taken second behind Peyton and was headed to being a bust a writer went to his old high school and was amazed to find virtually no evidence he’d ever attended there.
    No photos or jerseys on the walls, basically nothing. He’d put up big numbers there, went on to a big college career and became the second pick in the draft all without his old high school getting excited AT ALL while most guy’s doing half that have a veritable trophy room back at their high school and the weight room named after them. That alone should have said something to any scouts bothering to check up on him.

  6. His 1812 yards this season is rather subpar for an NFL prospect. In most years 1800 yards would leave you undrafted and leave NFL teams uninterested.

  7. He had horrible pass protection, so there were defensive lineman flushing him out of the pocket almost as soon as he received the snap. He had plenty of experience throwing on the run. It’s also another reason to be careful when comparing completion percentage stats. A lot of those other QB’s had much more time to stand in the pocket and deliver a pass with no pressure. He made some poor decisions, but so did Darnold and Mayfield.

  8. and as story goes…….Leaf had trouble finding anyone who would run pass routes for him on his pro day.

  9. @montgomeryfunke

    Wyoming is not FCS like North Dakota State. Allen faced much tougher competition. Not an excuse, but your comparison breakdown needs a tweak.

  11. I don’t get the hype about Allen. I watched five or six Wyoming games this past season. I saw nothing but inconsistency. That said, I hope he has a good and productive career.

  12. Allen can throw on the run like no other quarterback.”

    You must be too young to have watched Elway.

    It was his throwing on the run that took several sub-par teams to Super Bowls.

