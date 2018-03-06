Josh Allen’s college coach heaps praise on him

Getty Images

The coach who knows Josh Allen best has no doubts at all that he’s going to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said on PFT Live that Allen can throw on the run like no other quarterback.

“His biggest attribute is his ability to extend plays with his legs and then be able to get the ball in different places while he’s moving. When a quarterback can roll to his left and then throw the ball 60-some yards on a rope, that really stresses a defense,” Bohl said.

Bohl previously coached Carson Wentz at North Dakota State, and he said Allen has the same competitive streak. Bohl noted that Allen had an injured throwing shoulder but still led Wyoming to a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Potato Bowl.

“He’s an ultra-competitive guy. The fact that he chose to play in our bowl game, that says a lot about his competitive nature,” Bohl said.

Bohl said every NFL team that needs a quarterback has already reached out to him, and many NFL personnel people have visited Wyoming. He’s telling those teams the same things privately that he says publicly: Allen is for real.