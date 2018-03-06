Matt Forte to sign one-day contract to retire with Bears

Getty Images

Running back Matt Forte announced his intentions to retire from the NFL last week.

On Monday, he indicated he intends to retire as a member of the club he spent his first eight seasons with.

In an interview with NBC Sports Chicago on Monday, Forte said he will sign a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Forte compiled 8,602 of his 9,796 career rushing yards as a member of the Bears from 2008 through 2015. He also set a Bears franchise record for catches by a running back in a single season with 102 in 2014. He was also named to the Pro Bowl twice in 2011 and 2013, and had 12,718 yards from scrimmage and 64 touchdowns in eight years with the Bears.

Forte finished his career with the ninth most receptions by a running back in league history behind Larry Centers, Marshall Faulk, LaDainian Tomlinson, Keith Byars, Marcus Allen, Tiki Barber, Ronnie Harmon and Roger Craig, per Pro-Football-Reference.