Maurice Hurst had irregular EKG, was cleared while at Michigan

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst did not participate in drills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis because an EKG done during his physical showed irregularities that kept the medical staff from clearing him for on-field work.

Hurst called it “a little bit devastating” that he wasn’t able to work out, but stayed in town for the event and said he was “excited just to be able to meet all these great coaches and players.” Hurst is hopeful that his absence from the field is just a temporary matter. He had a similar experience while at Michigan and said all checked out OK after further tests.

“It was an irregular EKG. Same thing [happened] at Michigan,” Hurst said on NFL Network, via the Detroit News. “Went through a lot of tests and got that all figured out and was cleared, so hopefully just do the same thing once I get back to school and come back for rechecks.”

Michigan’s Pro Day is March 23 and Hurst, who is generally considered to be a first-round prospect, could be cleared in time to do his drills by then.