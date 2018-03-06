Peyton Manning sells his stake in Papa John’s

Getty Images

The NFL is out, and Peyton Manning is too.

Two days before the NFL and Papa John’s mutually agreed to end their relationship, Manning got out of the pizza business after six years.

Manning sold his stake in 31 Denver-area Papa John’s, The Denver Post reports. Manning’s stake, a joint venture with Papa John’s International, was bought by an existing Papa John’s franchisee, the paper reported.

Manning, though, remains a spokesperson and brand ambassador for Papa John’s through his long-term agreement with the chain.

Pizza Hut has replaced Papa John’s as the official pizza of the NFL.