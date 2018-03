PFT’s Free Agent Top 100

Getty Images

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2018 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as released players. Players expected to be released won’t be added until the transaction is official, and the list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

2. Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

3. Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (received franchise tag March 6).

4. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (received franchise tag March 5).

5. Panthers offensive guard Andrew Norwell.

6. Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

7. Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson.

8. Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (received franchise tag February 27).

9. Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

10. Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner (received franchise tag March 6).

11. Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder.

12. Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

13. Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (received franchise tag February 20).

14. Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (received transition tag March 6).

15. Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

16. Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron.

17. Rams receiver Sammy Watkins.

18. Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

19. Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh.

20. Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham.

21. Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin.

22. Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines.

23. Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro.

24. Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

25. Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn.

26. Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee.

27. Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

28. Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

29. Patriots running back Dion Lewis.

30. Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (released).

31. Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson.

32. Packers safety Morgan Burnett.

33. Bears guard Josh Sitton (released).

34. Giants center Weston Richburg.

35. Raiders inside linebacker Navorro Bowman.

36. Chiefs defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

37. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford.

38. Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers.

39. Chargers safety Tre Boston.

40. Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson.

41. Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara.

42. Colts guard Jack Mewhort.

43. Ravens center Ryan Jensen.

44. Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams.

45. Eagles tight end Trey Burton.

46. Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.

47. Titans linebacker Avery Williamson.

48. Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee.

49. Titans guard Josh Kline.

50. 49ers safety Eric Reid.

51. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.

52. Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones.

53. Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving (restricted).

54. Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

55. Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon.

56. 49ers running back Carlos Hyde.

57. Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

58. Jets quarterback Josh McCown.

59. Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham.

60. Washington linebacker Zach Brown.

61. Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne.

62. Cardinals receiver Jaron Brown.

63. Browns running back Isaiah Crowell.

64. Jets linebacker Demario Davis.

65. Raiders cornerback T.J. Carrie.

66. Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson.

67. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

68. Bills receiver Jordan Matthews.

69. Washington receiver Terrelle Pryor.

70. Bucs defensive tackle Chris Baker (released).

71. Washington linebacker Junior Galette.

72. Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph.

73. Ravens receiver Mike Wallace.

74. Bucs cornerback Brent Grimes.

75. Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson.

76. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate (restricted).

77. Dolphins defensive end William Hayes.

78. Steelers offensive tackle Chris Hubbard.

79. Bears receiver Kendall Wright.

80. Rams outside linebacker Connor Barwin.

81. Washington outside linebacker Trent Murphy.

82. Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo (released).

83. Colts receiver Donte Moncrief.

84. Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

85. Saints guard Senio Kelemete.

86. Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis.

87. Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Shelby (released).

88. Rams center John Sullivan.

89. 49ers guard Brandon Fusco.

90. Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

91. Bills linebacker Preston Brown.

92. Broncos center Matt Paradis (restricted).

93. Patriots running back Rex Burkhead.

94. Cardinals safety Tyvon Branch.

95. Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel.

96. Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams (restricted).

97. Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell.

98. Saints defensive end Alex Okafor.

99. Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny.

100. Titans receiver Eric Decker.