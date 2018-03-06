Rams tagging Lamarcus Joyner rather than Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

The Rams have chosen to go the prudent route, and tag safety first.

The Rams announced they are using their franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner, which sets wide receiver Sammy Watkins into the open market the year after they traded for him.

Joyner will make $11.287 million, which is a considerable savings over what it would have cost them to keep Watkins off the market ($15.982 million).

Joyner flourished in his first year under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, with three interceptions and a forced fumble after moving inside from cornerback.

The Rams may still try to keep Watkins, but he should find plenty of suitors if he gets to next Wednesday without a deal.