Ravens sign Brent Urban to one-year deal

Defensive end Brent Urban won’t be leaving the Ravens after free agency opens next month.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that Urban has agreed to a new one-year deal with the team. The 2014 fourth-round pick was set for unrestricted free agency.

Urban opened last season as a starter in Baltimore’s first three games, but did not play in the final 13 contests after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot. It was the third major injury in four years for Urban, who also missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL and had a delayed start to the 2015 season due to a torn biceps.

All of those injuries mean Urban’s played just 25 games since entering the league. He has 25 tackles and three sacks in those appearances and will try to stay healthy enough to make a case for a long-term deal in 2019.