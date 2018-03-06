Referees Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette retiring

Getty Images

NFL teams aren’t the only ones going through personnel change this offseason, and replacing veterans with young talent.

The league office is doing the same, with its most high-profile referee walking away as his son walks in.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron just tweeted out word that longtime refs Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette were retiring, and were being replaced in the rotation by former back judge Shawn Hochuli and side judge Alex Kemp.

The 67-year-old Hochuli, best known for his tight shirts, big arms and verbose explanations of rulings on nationally televised games, has been with the league since 1990. He’s been the league’s longest-tenured ref since 2007.

Triplette has been with the league since 1996, and hasn’t been as decorated as Hochuli. Regrettably, he’s probably best known as the official who threw the flag which injured former Ravens tackle Orlando Brown, as the flag accidentally hit Brown in the eye.