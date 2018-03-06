Report: Brian Flores won’t get title but will call defensive plays for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t going to have a new defensive coordinator but will turn over play-calling duties to linebackers coach Brian Flores, Charles Robinson of Yahoo reports.

New England has not named anyone to take over from Matt Patricia after he left to become head coach of the Lions, but Flores was the favorite for the job.

Patricia took over play-calling duties for the Patriots in 2011 after Dean Pees left, but Bill Belichick did not give Patricia the title until 2012. It appears Flores will have to earn his wings, too.

Flores, 37, has risen up the ranks since he arrived in New England as a scouting assistant in 2004. He transitioned to the coaching side in 2008, and the Patriots promoted him to linebackers coach in 2016.

The Cardinals interviewed him for their head coaching job in January.