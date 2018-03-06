Report: Kirk Cousins has ruled out no teams yet

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2018, 9:54 AM EST
There are four finalists for Kirk Cousins. Unless there aren’t.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News has posted this observation regarding the chase for the first healthy, sub-30, franchise quarterback to ever hit the open market: “I’m hearing that free agent Kirk Cousins has not ruled out any teams (despite the chatter). He’s keeping all options open. There’s still ample time to survey the landscape and find a new home. So, the Jets are still very much a viable destination.”

It’s a telling development on the back end of the Scouting Combine, suggesting that only the Jets are offering market value to Cousins, and that the gap between the Jets and contenders like the Vikings and Broncos is big enough to make Cousins serious about accepting the New York offer.

This meshes with the point made here on Monday regarding whether the three supposed finalists not named the Jets (Vikings, Broncos, Cardinals) are truly interested in Cousins at a financial level that he’d deem acceptable.

With eight days until free agency launches, now isn’t the time to throw the door open for more suitors. It’s the time to focus on a handful of finalists. Unless those finalists aren’t coming up with final offers that Cousins likes.

Is it a coincidence that the Cardinals deemed the price to be too high for Cousins but apparently ended up back in the mix? It could be that some of the interested teams are interested at numbers far lower than expected, leaving the Jets as the one contractual outlier. Leaving Cousins to either accept that offer or, before doing so, take one last shot at luring someone else to the table.

8 responses to “Report: Kirk Cousins has ruled out no teams yet

  1. But the number of teams that have ruled out Kirk Cousins grows by the day…

    His success against teams with winning records is abysmal. Kirk should take whatever he is offered by any team and be happy with it.

  3. I still like Florio’s analysis from earlier – that some of those teams are posturing. But I never believed Cousins has ruled out any team. He seems like a self-aware kind of guy. He needs to cash in now, because his stats don’t suggest the HoF anytime soon – or even a playoff victory. I think he will listen to all offers, and teams will make the offer that makes sense for them.

    Except the Jets, because I do believe they would offer $60M guaranteed, which is maniacal and stupid.

  5. Cardinals can’t meet his contractual demands, neither can Denver without cutting some salary and the Vikings don’t want to cripple their team by overpaying and devoting a large portion of their cap space to one player…so if Cousins was being honest about accepting less to play for a team that is close to winning a championship, he’ll end up in Denver or Minnesota…if it’s just a cash grab (nothing wrong with someone going for every dollar they can get) he’ll end up with the Jets…

  6. It looks to me like certain “journalists” (Jason Laconfora?) are pushing a narrative that helps gets Cousins to a certain team. How else can you explain his story that Cousins is down to two teams without providing ANY evidence and before free agency even starts or team visits made.

  7. I’ve been a Jets fan since I was old enough to understand football. Which means, I also understand the pain of not having a legitimate quarterback, and consequently legitimate offense. With that being said, I seriously, seriously hope that the Jets re-sign McCown to a three year contract, draft a quarterback, and use the money they save to bring in pieces that we need. In my mind, that’s a veteran Running Back who isn’t too old to fill in on downs for Elijah McGuire while the franchise determines if he’s a legitimate option in the backfield. It’s also more talented players in the Offensive Line, an upgrade at Cornerback, and an OLB or DE that can actually get to the Quarterback. As much as I hate to admit it, and want to believe that we have a lot of young talent that can step up, we have multiple needs and I would rather not cripple our Salary Cap for the next three seasons by committing to one position. The way I view the Kirk Cousins chase is this; do you believe that signing Kirk Cousins gives you a higher percentage chance to win the Super Bowl in the next three seasons than drafting a Top 3 Quarterback in the draft, with the current roster? My answer to that is no, and if it’s yes, then I promise you it’s not by much.

  8. The Joke of the decade!!!!!!!! A QB with his absmal record of 4-19 against teams with a winning record, finishing 3rd out of 4th the last two years in the division, ZERO playoff wins, and on and on on!!!! This is freaking hilarious. I am just waiting for someone to say “You’ve been PUNKED!!!”. Surely, the NFL cannot be this stupid!! But, Im beginning to think they could. So let me look at someone who is not stupid in the NFL, Bill Bellichick- I think I heard Bill laughing harder than all of us!!!

