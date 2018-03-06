Report: Lions listening to trade offers for Eric Ebron

Getty Images

The Lions are listening to teams interested in trading for tight end Eric Ebron, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter said Ebron is a “name to watch in the coming days.”

Ebron’s $8.25 million salary becomes guaranteed March 14. General Manager Bob Quinn said at the combine last week that the Lions would keep Ebron under contract.

Perhaps, though, the Lions are open to trading him for the right offer.

The Lions listened at the trade deadline, too, but ended up holding onto Ebron when they didn’t get a deal to their liking.

Ebron, the 10th overall pick in 2014, made 53 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns for the year and for his career has 186 receptions for 2,079 yards and 11 touchdowns.