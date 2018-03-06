Report: Patriots picking up Kenny Britt’s option

Getty Images

The Patriots brought wide receiver Kenny Britt to the team late last season and they apparently saw enough to keep him around for a longer look in 2018.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots will exercise their option for the second year on Britt’s contract. Britt is set to make just under $1.5 million with another $500,000 in incentives.

Britt signed a richer contract with the Browns last year, but quickly fell out of favor in the first year of a four-year pact. He was released after catching 18 passes in nine games and caught on with the Patriots. He played three games and caught two passes in New England before taking a seat for the entire postseason.

Danny Amendola is a free agent for the Patriots, who hope to have Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell back in action after they missed all of last season with knee injuries. Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett round out the receiving group in New England.