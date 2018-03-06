Report: Tre Mason trying to resume NFL career

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
Running back Tre Mason has not played football during the last two seasons, but he’s reportedly trying to get back into the game.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports that people close to Mason have reached out to NFL teams recently to let them know that Mason wants to play again. Zenitz adds that teams are thus far reluctant to open the door to Mason because of the incidents that preceded his departure from the Rams.

Mason had repeated issues with police in 2016 and landed on the Rams’ reserve/did not report list when they opened training camp that summer. During one of the visits from police to Mason’s home, his mother told them that her son had a “10-year-old’s mindset” after a change in behavior following the 2015 season.

Mason was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2014 and ran for 972 yards on 254 carries over two seasons with the team.

Mason’s advocates have reportedly told teams that he’s in a better place mentally now than he was when things went off track a couple of years ago. It remains to be seen if anyone will try to find out for themselves. .

