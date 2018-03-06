Stephen Ross says his comments were misconstrued

On Monday night, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly said that all of his players will be standing for the anthem in 2018. On Tuesday, Ross has revisited the issue via a statement issued by the team.

“I have no intention of forcing our players to stand during the anthem and I regret that my comments have been misconstrued,” Ross said. “I’ve shared my opinion with all our players: I’m passionate about the cause of social justice and I feel that kneeling is an ineffective tactic that alienates more people than it enlists. I know our players care about the military and law enforcement too because I’ve seen the same players who are fighting for social justice engaging positively with law enforcement and the military. I care passionately that the message of social justice resonates far and wide and I will continue to support and fund efforts for those who fight for equality for all.”

Ross explained on Monday that the intended message has been undermined by the fact that the protests have been politically twisted into something they weren’t mean to be. His Tuesday remarks echo that sentiment, by pointing out that kneeling during the anthem “alienates more people than it enlists.”

It’s unclear what was misconstrued regarding his comment, as reported by the New York Daily News, that “[a]ll of our players will be standing.” Maybe it was a prediction and not a mandate. Regardless, it’s clear where he stands on the issue of standing.

It’s also clear that he realizes that his words have sparked renewed interest in a topic that had been dormant for months.

24 responses to “Stephen Ross says his comments were misconstrued

  2. In the rush to report the story first, you guys often get the story wrong. It forces you to rewrite the story to amend the error(s).
    What are we to believe?

  3. The only thing that passes in 2018 is ‘no comment’. Don’t explain yourself, don’t talk ‘frank’. Unless you are saying you love everything and all growing things, you will get bbq’d.

  4. So, he’s all for making the players stand in 2018 until he gets some media backlash and his comments were now misconstrued and he’s all for them kneeling? When the fans react today with anti-Dolphin comments, will he go back to making them stand?

    He’s flipping so fast, I’m confused as to where he actually stands on the issue.

  5. “I regret that my comments have been misconstrued,” Ross said.”

    Misconstrued was correct.

  6. Well Steve, maybe you should just stop talking. If, in your mind, kneeling “alienates more people than it enlists.”, that makes you complicit in their ignorance.

  8. You have to be impressed by how the social engineers have divided Americans in all things, even sports. That they blame it on the Russians while showing up at Russia-sponsored woke rallies is high comedy.

  9. learysdisciples says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:44 am
    In the rush to report the story first, you guys often get the story wrong. It forces you to rewrite the story to amend the error(s).
    What are we to believe?

    That’s one way to look at it. Or maybe after getting blowback Ross came out and back peddled a little. Ross said his statement was misconstrued. Misconstrued doesnt mean the words reported were wrong it means Ross believes the way his words were interpreted was wrong.

  10. noross says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Well Steve, maybe you should just stop talking. If, in your mind, kneeling “alienates more people than it enlists.”, that makes you complicit in their ignorance.
    Well, he is right. The kneeling is pointless.

  11. The NFL is an entertainment company, first and foremost. If a player negatively affects entertainment value and negatively impacts revenue, how can the NFL be found liable for not employing such player? I’m not saying what he has said and done is right or wrong but from the most basic stance, how is that wrong?

  12. one of the moron owners
    At least he’s not spending his time trying to hide the fact that he’s a new father at 76 with his 38 year old gold digger girlfriend.

  13. That the intended message has been undermined by the fact that the protests have been politically twisted into something they weren’t mean to be.
    This is exactly right. Players like Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas do so much in the community with the police and fire forces as well as kids that they are putting action to their intentions.

  14. The country has and will be always divided until White Americans understand the lasting effects of the crime this country perpetrated against the people of color in this land. First, why should any person of color stand for a flag that supported listing them as 3/4 of a person or slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, employment, housing, judicial, imprisonment, and every important indicator of quality of life. You must be crazy if you think the flag means the same as it does to those who are not a person of color.

  15. Mr.Ross ~ I’m passionate about patriotism and the American way of life. So put that in your pipe and smoke it.

  16. Athletes have been socially active since the beginning of sports. It’s hilarious to me when people talk about, “they need to put their plans into action.” They’ve already done such, their voices need to be heard by the masses and the only way to do that is to make those who need to feel uncomfortable, uncomfortable.

  18. Stephen I will help you and be your Public Relations person. Just tell everyone the truth; You are conflicted between social justice demonstration and making $$ money. It’s OK just have your staff hire a new back up quarterback now that Matt Moore will not be resigned. His name is COLIN KAEPERNICK!

  19. If he really cares, then he would bring in Colin Kaepernick for training camp, and give him an opportunity to show the league if he has anything left.

  20. I’m not a dolphins fan but by all accounts this is a pretty decent person for an owner. He has mostly said the right things and seems to try to relate to the issues at hand. I don’t get why people are putting the screws to him for something like this. It’s difficult to constantly speak to large groups and not make mistakes. I can’t imagine what my life would be like if everything I said was taped and analyzed.

  21. Noah Webb says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The country has and will be always divided until White Americans understand the lasting effects of the crime this country perpetrated against the people of color in this land. First, why should any person of color stand for a flag that supported listing them as 3/4 of a person or slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, employment, housing, judicial, imprisonment, and every important indicator of quality of life. You must be crazy if you think the flag means the same as it does to those who are not a person of color.

    Dude, I have no issues with people calling attention to current issues. I even don’t view kneeling during the anthem as an attempt to disrespect the flag, military or country. However, bringing up old stuff like slavery and the rest of the BS that happened in the past does not help the argument for fixing today’s issues.

  22. Don’t back pedal! I loved your first position. These disrespectful and entitled players need to know what sacrifices our forefathers and current soldiers go through to protect that flag. Our soldiers who die in battle come home in flag wrapped caskets. That’s the ultimate sign of respect. You think kneeling isn’t disrespectful? What do you think the families of those fallen soldiers would say?
    These knuckleheads think they can just say it isn’t disrespectful but it doesn’t work that way. Actions speak louder than words. Bottom line.

  23. Ross: “My statements have been misconstrued. I plan to release any player who doesn’t stand for the anthem and I will not sign any players who do not stand for the anthem, but I have no intention of forcing players to stand for the anthem.”

  24. These players are divas without facts. Millions get arrested every year, only a handful of shootings. All of the time, it was the criminal that instigated the shooting.

