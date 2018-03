Getty Images

Tom Benson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center in stable condition. But the Saints owner “has shown signs of improving,” the Saints announced in a tweet.

“Mr. Benson once again thanks everyone for their continued support and prayers,” the team added.

He was admitted to the hospitals February 21 with fl-like symptoms.

Benson, 90, also was hospitalized last October after he was said to have “brief weakness.”