Tuesday morning one-liners

The Bills can address a couple of defensive spots in the draft.

What will Robert Quinn bring to the Dolphins?

DT Alan Branch is likely in his last days with the Patriots.

The announcement of the 2018 salary cap confirms the Jets have plenty of money to spend.

A call for the Ravens to be aggressive in pursuit of WR Jarvis Landry.

Will TE Tyler Eifert return to the Bengals?

A post-combine look at the Browns’ quarterback search.

Safety may be on the Steelers’ shopping list for the draft.

Texans DE J.J. Watt was honored in Monaco.

DE Bradley Chubb discussed the possibility of being drafted by the Colts.

Said Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell, “I think it is a good draft. I think the last couple of years we have been fortunate with our early picks and I think this year will be different for us because we are picking a little bit later in each round, so we have to have a little bit different strategy, but I think you can find starters in the first two to three rounds like we have and some good depth after that.”

The Titans are retooling their offense this offseason.

Kirk Cousins‘ choice of a new team will likely impact the Broncos one way or another.

S Eric Berry and a couple of his Chiefs teammates are looking at business opportunities outside of football.

Drafting S Derwin James could make sense for the Chargers.

Will the Raiders bring in competition at kicker?

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown looks forward to Byron Jones competing at the same position.

A look at the Giants’ plan to move Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety.

The Eagles were the subject of a puzzle on Wheel of Fortune.

Did the Redskins get the better of the Clinton Portis-Champ Bailey trade?

What are the Bears cornerback options if Kyle Fuller isn’t back?

Free agency may not bring the Lions the pass rush help they’d like to add.

A look at the Packers’ cap position with free agency getting close.

Can the Vikings sign Kirk Cousins and keep their defense intact?

Falcons LB Deion Jones has an admirer in Roquan Smith.

The Panthers may use the franchise tag on K Graham Gano.

The Saints’ investment at guard caught the notice of Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman.

Rounding up mock draft thoughts on who the Buccaneers should take.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has ideas about what the Phoenix Suns should do.

Tuesday is franchise tag decision day for the Rams.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan liked the “Philly Special.”

Checking in on how five potential Seahawks targets fared at the Scouting Combine.