Vita Vea not sure hamstring will be OK for Saturday’s Pro Day

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Vita Vea had to cut his combine participation short over the weekend after tweaking his hamstring while running the 40 and the injury may keep him from participating in University of Washington’s Pro Day.

The event is going to be held this Saturday, which is a quick turnaround time for an injury that can get worse if a player pushes back too quickly.

“I don’t know,” Vea said, via Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com. “We’ll see how my hammy does throughout the week. Be back in Seattle, getting rehab on it, taking care of it. We’ll see how it turns out.”

Vea’s time at the combine as he put up 41 reps on the bench before running a 5.11 40 that showed he could move well despite carrying 347 pounds on his frame. That solidified an already strong draft profile for Vea, who is generally projected to be a first-round pick whether he gets in the full set of combine drills this week or not.