Washington expected to show interest in Allen Robinson

Getty Images

If the Jaguars don’t put the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson this afternoon, he’ll draw plenty of interest in the open market next week.

And one of his suitors will be one of the usual suspects in the early days of free agency.

Washington is expected to pursue Robinson if he hits the market, according to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

After losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon left in free agency a year ago, no Washington wideout topped 800 receiving yards last year. They know that they’ll need to put some targets in front of new quarterback Alex Smith, and that’s likely going to require adding outside help.

Robinson’s coming off a torn ACL, but caught 14 touchdowns and gained 1,400 yards in 2015, and would provide a physical complement to Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson.