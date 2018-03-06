Who’s under the most pressure to win Super Bowl LIII?

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently admitted that the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII puts even more pressure on Dallas to win it next year. Which provided the inspiration for a segment on Tuesday’s PFT Live.

Which team is under the most pressure to win the Super Bowl next season?

Chris Simms (yes, he’s back) and yours truly drafted potential choices, three at a time. To hear what we had to say, check out the video. And share your own thoughts below.

Also, remember to tune in to PFT Live every weekday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the final two hours simulcast on NBCSN.