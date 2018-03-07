A team asked Derrius Guice if he likes men

Getty Images

The calendar says 2018. Some NFL locker rooms remain trapped in 1960.

Running back Derrius Guice said in a Wednesday night appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that a team asked him at the Scouting Combine if he likes men. (PFT separately has confirmed via a source with knowledge of the situation that the question was asked.)

It’s a question that keeps getting asked of incoming players, regardless of how many times the fact that it was asked leads to a supposedly increased awareness regarding the importance of not asking questions like this. Two years ago, cornerback Eli Apple faced that question in a pre-draft interview with the Falcons. The NFL dubbed the question “disappointing and clearly inappropriate,” and the league vowed to look into it. Three years before that, a team asked tight end Nick Kasa if he likes girls. The league dubbed the topic impermissible and said that persons asking such questions would be subject to discipline.

And yet it still continues, proving that the NFL will continue to issue the perfunctory press release objecting to questions like this but will ultimately fail to solve the problem, once and for all.