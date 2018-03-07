Alec Ogletree trade leaves Michael Brockers as last Ram acquired via RGIII trade

Getty Images

The Rams agreed to trade linebacker Alec Ogletree to the Giants on Wednesday and that will mean an end to a five-year run with the franchise for Ogletree once the trade becomes official on March 14.

Ogletree arrived as the 30th pick of the 2013 draft, which the Rams acquired after they traded down from the No. 22 spot. That pick was originally obtained from the Redskins in the trade that netted them Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick in 2012.

The Redskins sent three first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Rams in that trade and the Rams turned those picks into eight players through a series of trades in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 drafts. With Ogletree headed for the Giants, defensive tackle Michael Brockers will be the last of the players acquired with those picks on the team’s roster.

Ogletree will be playing with one of the others — cornerback Janoris Jenkins — on the Giants. Running back Isaiah Pead and wide receiver Stedman Bailey both had their careers cut short by off-field injuries while tackle Greg Robinson, running back Zac Stacy and offensive lineman Rokevious Watkins never panned out in either St. Louis or Los Angeles.