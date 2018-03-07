Allegations against Cuban another example of what NFL teams eventually could face

March 7, 2018
As newfound sensitivity to sexual misbehavior continues to take down a loose affiliation of millionaires and billionaires, each new example of the unprecedented accountability arising in a non-sports context serves as a reminder of what could happen for the NFL and one or more of its teams. When these situations emerge in a sports context, the warning becomes even more clear, either as to things that could happen in the future or as to things that already have.

The latest example comes from the latest expansion of the problems engulfing Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has seen the issues quickly grow from allegations against the basketball organization he owns to himself.

Accused of sexual assault in 2011, Cuban denies it. But the question of whether arrests were made or charges were filed or verdicts were returned is irrelevant when a prominent public figure faces allegations that the court of public opinion may deem to be credible. Which underscores the importance not only of never crossing the line but always staying far enough away from it that plausible claims can’t be made, even if they are embellished, exaggerated, or flat-out false.

Recently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (who has from time to time found himself at least within a stone’s throw of the line) addressed the impact of recent societal changes on the business he owns.

I really don’t want to get into that at all,” Jones told reporters on Saturday, via the Dallas Morning News. “But you need to, we all need to be very attuned and sensitive to fairness in the workplace. To any end that we need to give it more thought, we should and are. And just simply because of the reminders all over this country that we need to really use our energy and we ought to use our assets to be very equal and fair in the workplace.”

Of course, it should have always been this way, not simply after Harvey Weinstein’s day of reckoning, or after the problems arose for the Mavericks or, to a lesser extent (but with far greater consequence), the Panthers.

“I want to be really clear I’m not commenting on the Mavericks in any way,” Jones said. “Not because of the Mavericks, but just in general you see that these are areas that we should, like so many things, we should have been looking at them more sensitively 20 years ago, we should have been looking at them more sensitively 40 years ago, 10 years ago. There’s so many things that we look at differently.”

It’s easy to understand why NFL teams would look at things differently moving forward. The question becomes whether things that happened before the Weinstein epiphany will come to light in the future, given the sudden incentive to identify these incidents, to bring them to light, and to ensure that consequences previously avoided finally will be imposed.

17 responses to “Allegations against Cuban another example of what NFL teams eventually could face

  1. It is the new way since all the entertainment word gets away with just a finger point it goes everywhere.

  2. They deserve it. Too many rich, powerful people think they can run over everyone. I’m happy to see them taken down.

  4. “Which underscores the importance not only of never crossing the line….”

    The line should never even be a consideration to cross. Underscoring it is not necessary if you are good person.

    As far as not putting yourself in position: Yeah, don’t be the first half of the accident. But public type figures are instant targets and they know it. You don’t think about it but the ‘instant’ an odd situation occurs, you realize who you are (power/fame/money)can make it a nightmare.

    As a police officer, the ‘offers’ were daily. The compromising positions were often. But even then, you still can get accused (twice for me). If I had been a line crosser, that position of power, you have the Weinsteins of the world.

    You can’t worry about what you can’t control but ‘line crossers’ are those that sooner or later ‘get theirs’ and are fundamentally bad people. You don’t need to underscore that to the majority of us who have daughters, sisters and mothers and never go near ‘the line’.

  5. I disagree with the original commenter that anyone in the entertainment world is getting away with just a finger point. Careers have ended over this, and while some have such a preponderance of evidence (aka Weinstein) that I think is okay while due process plays out (sometimes optics dictate professional response while it operates), some I think have a lot less behind them that make me worry that these movements have gone a little to far. Just some.

  6. Good move bashing Trump. Gives him a lot of leeway. That’s why no one talks about how lousy of a coach Gregg Popovich has been for the past few years. When the heat is around the corner, he starts speaking up about how much he hates Trump and, boom, he is being praised all over the media and no one is talking about how lousy the Spurs are.

  7. Can’t blame Cuban. If our president can brag about doing the exact same thing and still get elected it must be ok, right?

  9. pkrlvr says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:11 am
    Can’t blame Cuban. If our president can brag about doing the exact same thing and still get elected it must be ok, right?

    ————

    Women came forward and accused Bill Clinton of rape. The great champion of women Hillary then went on to attack the victims and ruin their lives. Liberals and the MSM sat silently and watched it all play out. Their hypocrisy is duly noted.

  11. The great champion of women Hillary then went on to attack the victims and ruin their lives
    ——-
    Probably why she wasn’t elected right? The Clinton’s were/are scum. Doesn’t make Trump any better.

  13. Wait the Spurs are lousy? They haven’t missed the playoffs in the last 20 seasons. I don’t think there’s any heat surrounding arguably the best coach in professional basketball. With that being said, taking a dig at Trump is factual in this sense. He did say, he liked to get inappropriately gropy because he was a star.

  16. With the FLOODGATES OPEN after the Weinstein Hollywood misconduct revelations, it’s difficult to believe all of the accusations. Some appear to be money grabs and nothing more.

  17. terripet says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:30 am
    This guy runs his mouth so much. Karma Mark

    ————-

    So do you. The difference is that Cuban is actually correct once in a while

