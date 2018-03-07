Allen Robinson keeping knee rehab his main focus

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson didn’t get a franchise tag from the Jaguars on Tuesday, which leaves him on track to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Robinson heads into that process after tearing his ACL during the 2017 season and that has certainly will have an impact — compensation, location or otherwise — on the contract he winds up signing this offseason. Robinson told Adam Schefter of ESPN that working his way back from that injury remains his main priority while he leaves “as much hard work as possible” on the contract front to his agent.

“I just try to keep everything as simple for me as possible,” Robinson said. “Letting my agent handle most of the work. Me and him talk a lot, especially this time of year you have to be on the same page as him. I’m still doing my rehab stuff, getting better each and every day so that’s my main focus.”

Robinson said he expects to be cleared for football work well before the start of training camp. Now he and his agent just need to figure out where he’ll be working this summer.