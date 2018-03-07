Brian Cushing visiting the Seahawks

Getty Images

All the Seahawks business today isn’t outgoing only.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing is visiting Seattle today.

Cushing played for Pete Carroll at Southern Cal, establishing the connection.

The 31-year-old linebacker would give them a solid presence alongside Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright as they rebuild a defense.

Having traded Michael Bennett, and with something going on with Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor suffering a neck injury last year that puts his future in doubt, things are going to look very different there.

Cushing was cut by the Texans last month so they could save some cap room and promote some young players to bigger roles. He served a 10-game suspension last year for another PED violation.