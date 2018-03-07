Bucs pick up options on Demar Dotson, two others

Getty Images

The Buccaneers decided to keep three of their own veterans.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs picked up the one-year options for 2018 on right tackle Demar Dotson, safety Chris Conte, and defensive back Josh Robinson.

They’d have become unrestricted free agents on March 14 had the team not picked up the extra years.

Dotson’s been one of the steadiest players on their roster, lending a physical presence to their offensive line. But he’s coming off a knee injury which cost him the final five games of the year. Conte’s a regular starter, and Robinson’s a core special teamer.