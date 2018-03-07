Calvin Ridley unhappy with combine, but still feels he’s top receiver in draft

Getty Images

It was the University of Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday and there were enough NFL personnel execs and coaches on hand that it felt a bit like the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

One difference was that wide receiver Calvin Ridley opted not to go through the same drills that he performed at the combine. Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report reports that Ridley did not run a 40 or do any of the other athletic testing from Indy, opting to run routes and do other positional work instead.

That’s not because he was thrilled with the effort he put forth at the combine, however. Ridley told Kimberly Jones of NFL Media that he wasn’t happy with how he ran the 40 — he posted a 4.43 time — or other drills even if he doesn’t see the point of some of them.

“I don’t get into a receiver stance and broad jump before I run a route,” Ridley said. “Whoever gets me is getting a great player,” Ridley said. “… I know I can beat all those scores by a lot, but I was trying to get ready for my 40, which I was upset about, too. I didn’t have a great combine, not like I wanted to. I should’ve gone in there and just run the 40 and run routes, and done all the other stuff here. … Mistake.”

Ridley also told Jones that he still feels like he is “the best receiver in the draft” and draft analysts agree with that ranking as we move closer to the start of the first round in April.