Cardinals re-sign long snapper Aaron Brewer

Getty Images

The Cardinals are keeping one impending free agent from hitting the open market next week.

The team announced Wednesday that they have re-signed long snapper Aaron Brewer. Brewer signed a four-year deal with the team.

“I met my fiancée here,” Brewer said in the team’s announcement. “I’m from San Diego and it’s really close. They gave me an opportunity this last time. I’m happy to be here.”

Brewer joined the team a few games into the 2016 season and saw action in their final 13 games. He missed eight games last season after breaking his wrist.

Brewer will be playing for special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, who is new to the Cardinals but no to Brewer. Brewer played for Rodgers in Denver and Chicago earlier in his career.