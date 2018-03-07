Chargers open to moving Dan Feeney to center

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are open to the idea of moving last year’s third-round pick Dan Feeney from guard to center in 2018, according to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.

“Dan could be an elite center in this league,” head coach Anthony Lynn said. “If (Matt) Slauson comes back, Slauson could hold down the left guard spot and Dan could move to center.”

With Forrest Lamp returning from a torn ACL and the Chargers having two guards set to hit free agency next week, the outlook for the the line is a bit uncertain. Slauson and Kenny Wiggins combined to make 23 starts at guard for the Chargers with Spencer Pulley starting all 16 games at center.

Getting Lamp and Feeney on the field together with Russell Okung and Joe Barksdale at the tackle spots will be a priority for the Chargers. Figuring out the best way to deploy their options up front will be one of the keys goals of the offseason.