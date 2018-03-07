Chris Baker visited Bengals

Getty Images

After being released by the Buccaneers after one season, Chris Baker got a jump on free agency.

He put it to good use.

According to Chick Hernandez of NBC Sports Washington, Baker visited the Bengals yesterday and took a physical, and is expected to end up there.

Baker’s been a solid player, but the Bucs grew tired of him quickly, after he incited a shouting match among teammates.

The 30-year-old former Washington defensive tackle may have found a safe harbor, as the Bengals have never shied away from big personalities or other people’s question marks. And with Pat Sims hitting free agency, they could use a complement up front for Geno Atkins.