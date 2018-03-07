Corey Liuget visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas, pays respects to fallen coach

Getty Images

Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget admits he’s not sure he’s as brave as Aaron Feis, the Florida high school football coach who stepped into the line of fire to save students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

That’s why the Miami native decided to visit the school Tuesday, and work out with the football team and make a $10,000 donation to the scholarship fund set up in Feis’ honor.

“He gave his life for someone,” Liuget said, via WSVN. “I don’t know, to be honest, if I’m built for that myself, you know? To be completely honest. If it isn’t my kids or maybe my wife, I’d probably, . . . I don’t know if I’m built the way coach Feis was, and I just wanna tip my hat to him, his family and the sacrifice that he made on that day.”

Liuget grew up in nearby Miami, and told the players about the impact coaches made on him in his life, while trying to offer a shred of comfort after the horrible scene they witnessed, after 17 people were killed when a shooter entered their school on Feb. 14.

“I want them to know that life is bigger than what they’re facing right now and the times that they’re going through right now,” Liuget said. “And the stuff that they’re doing out here on the football field will definitely pay dividends.”

Anyone wanting to follow Liuget’s lead and donate to the fund can click here.