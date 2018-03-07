Cowboys release Benson Mayowa

Getty Images

The Cowboys have made a change to their roster that opens some cap space for them to use when free agency gets underway next week.

According to multiple reports, the team has released defensive end Benson Mayowa. The move clears $2.75 million in cap space.

Mayowa joined the Cowboys in 2016 when they signed him as a restricted free agent and the Raiders opted not to match the contract offer. He had six sacks and a forced fumble in his first year with the team, but made less of an impact in about the same amount of playing time during the 2017 season.

The Cowboys also released defensive tackle Joe Vellano and designated defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as their franchise player this week.