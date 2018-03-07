Decision on 2018 coming from Joe Thomas soon

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, the third overall pick in the 2007 draft, has established an impressive media presence in recent months. His career could be heading in that direction.

Wherever it’s going, he’ll let the world know within a week.

Via ESPN.com, Thomas said at an event on Tuesday night that he’ll announce whether he’ll be continuing his career or retiring by the time free agency begins.

“It’s kind of like picking a college,” Thomas said. “One day you think it’s this school, the next it’s another.”

Thomas reportedly has auditioned for TV jobs with both ESPN and FOX. Silent for most of his career, Thomas has begun making his voice heard over the past year or so, presenting a funny and engaging side that will serve him well if he indeed chooses to move on from football.

If he calls it quits after 11 seasons, Thomas will have never made it to the playoffs, and he will have been on only one team with a winning record — during his rookie year, the Browns were 10-6.