Eagles announce changes, additions to offensive coaching staff

Getty Images

The Eagles will have a different look on their offensive coaching staff in 2018 after seeing offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo leave for other jobs in the wake of their Super Bowl victory.

Many of those changes involved new titles for members of the 2017 staff and have been reported over the last month, including the promotion of Mike Groh from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator. The team confirmed that move along with several others on Wednesday.

Duce Staley is now assistant head coach in addition to running backs coach while Jeff Stoutland will now be offensive line coach/run game coordinator after only having the former title the last five years. Press Taylor will replace DeFilippo as the quarterbacks coach after assisting him last season.

Last year’s coaching assistants Spencer Phillips and Trent Miles have also been promoted. Phillips’ will now be offensive quality control/quarterbacks and Miles will work with running backs in addition to quality control duties.

The newcomers to the organization are wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer, who coached current Eagles wideout Mack Hollins at the University of North Carolina, and assistant wide receivers coach Carson Walch. Walch was on the staff of the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos the last two years.